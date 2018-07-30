La tasa de homicidios se ha duplicado en una década en México al llegar a 25 por cada 100.000 habitantes, informó hoy el Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Geografía (INEGI).
En los años que corresponden a Peña Nieto, se puede observar un repunte histórico. Los datos revelan que 2017 fue el peor año para la tasa de homicidios por cada 100 mil habitantes a nivel nacional desde 1990. Por lo que adelantan, 2018 superará esta cifra.
"Las estadísticas revelan que en 2017 se registraron 31.174 homicidios en México. Es decir, una razón de 25 homicidios por cada 100.000 habitantes a nivel nacional, tasa que es superior a la registrada en 2016, que fue de 20 homicidios por cada 100.000 habitantes", dijo el Instituto en un boletín.
De acuerdo con la serie estadística del INEGI, en 2008 se registraron 13 homicidios por cada 100.000 habitantes en México, en 2009 fueron 18 y en 2011 fueron 24.
Luego el nivel descendió hasta los 22 homicidios por cada 100.000 habitantes en 2012, los 19 de 2013 y los 17 de 2014 y 2015.
Por estados, aquellos con una mayor tasa son los occidentales Colima (113), Baja California Sur (91) y Guerrero (71).
Los estados con una menor tasa son Yucatán (2) y Campeche (8) en el sureste y Aguascalientes (6) en el centro del país.
El próximo presidente de méxico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ha prometido reducir al menos el 30 por ciento los homicidios en los siguientes seis años. Para lograrlo, ha asegurado que experimentará “con todo”. En su estrategia contempla la legalización de algunas drogas, un plan de pacificación que incluye generar empleo para los jóvenes en áreas vulnerables así como una amnistía para ciertos delitos, no los graves.
