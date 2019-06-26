Público
Notre Dame La Fiscalía de París baraja una negligencia o un fallo eléctrico como origen del incendio en Notre Dame

La ministerio público asegura que los expertos no han detectado "ningún elemento" que pueda "acreditar la hipótesis de un origen criminal del fuego", por lo que se prioriza la tesis del accidente a la espera de futuros avances.

Incendio en la catedral de Notre Dame. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

La Fiscalía de París ha asegurado que los expertos que han investigado el incendio que provocó graves daños en la catedral parisina de Notre Dame no han detectado "ningún elemento" que pueda "acreditar la hipótesis de un origen criminal del fuego", por lo que se prioriza la tesis del accidente a la espera de futuros avances.

Más de dos meses después del incendio que asoló Notre Dame la noche del 15 de abril, la Fiscalía ha asegurado que es imposible por ahora "determinar las causas". Así, ha subrayado la necesidad de realizar investigaciones "más profundas" que permitan llegar a una conclusión concreta, según una nota recogida por Franceinfo.

Sin embargo, los investigadores ya han puesto sobre la mesa "varias hipótesis", entre ellas "un mal funcionamiento del sistema eléctrico" o "un cigarrillo mal apagado", por lo que en principio los expertos se inclinan por una negligencia que por el momento evitan atribuir a alguien concreto.

Macron se ha marcado un plazo de cinco años para construir los trabajos de rehabilitación

Notre Dame permanece entretanto cerrada al público y, en el interior, aún son visibles los graves destrozos provocados por el fuego. El 15 de junio se celebró una misa reducida para un puñado de fieles, aunque por razones de seguridad los asistentes tuvieron que portar casco.

El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, se ha marcado un plazo de cinco años para construir los trabajos de rehabilitación, aunque por ahora el Gobierno no ha puesto cifras a los posibles costes. Las distintas instituciones autorizadas para recabar donaciones ya han recibido promesas estimadas en cientos de millone de euros.

