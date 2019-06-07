El cardenal australiano George Pell, sentenciado a seis años de cárcel por abusar sexualmente de dos niños hace más de veinte años, ha sido demandado este jueves por presuntamente no haber protegido a un escolar frente a un religioso pederasta.
El demandante, que no puede ser identificado por cuestiones legales, fue víctima del conocido pederasta y miembro de la congregación Hermano Cristiano Edward Dowlan, cuando estudiaba en el colegio de la catedral East Melbourne.
La víctima argumenta que Pell, quien fue vicario episcopal de la ciudad de Ballarat, en Victoria (1973-84), supo del abuso y en lugar de tomar acciones contra Dowlan se limitó a trasladarlo de escuela en escuela y no hizo nada para protegerlo, informa la agencia local AAP.
Dowlan fue encarcelado por primera vez en la década de 1990 por abusar sexualmente de varios niños entre 1971 y 1988 y siguió siendo parte de la congregación hasta 2008.
Tres años más tarde, el pederasta se cambió el nombre a Ted Bales para distanciarse de las ofensas previas.
El proceso sería analizado por un jurado en 2020 si las partes fallan en alcanzar un acuerdo durante las vistas de mediación, agregó la fuente.
La demanda contra Pell, quien afronta varios procesos judiciales, también implica al Obispo de Ballarat, Paul Bird, al arzobispo de Melbourne, Peter Comensoli, y la Comisión de Educación Católica.
El cardenal australiano, quien fue número 3 del Vaticano, se encuentra a la espera de conocer la apelación contra su condena de cárcel y cuyo recurso quedó la víspera visto para sentencia.
