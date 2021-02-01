madridActualizado:
La ciudad de Nueva York ha suspendido este lunes las clases y la campaña de vacunación contra la covid-19 por una fuerte tormenta de nieve. El alcalde de la ciudad, Bill de Blasio, anunció este domingo que todas las citas para vacunarse contra la covid-19, cuya ola posvacacional está empezando a dar un respiro a la ciudad, serán pospuestas hasta nuevo aviso.
"Lo último que queremos es que nuestras personas mayores salgan a la calle en mitad de una tormenta como esta", aseguró el regidor. Asimismo, los colegios cerrarán en el sistema escolar más grande de Estados Unidos durante al menos el lunes.
La autoridades del estado y de la ciudad han pedido a todos los residentes de Nueva York y alrededores que no salgan a la calle o conduzcan si no es necesario, ya que se esperan fuertes nevadas.
La Agencia Nacional Oceánica y Atmosférica (NOAA) pronostica que la tormenta, una de las más fuertes de este invierno, impacte con más fuerza en Nueva York con fuertes vientos y con la posibilidad de dejar alrededor de medio metro de nieve.
El temporal ya ha dejado fuertes nevadas, vientos y temperaturas árticas en Chicago y Washington DC, pero se espera que su fuerza se haga notar sobre todo en Nueva York. Nueva York ha movilizado unos 2.000 quitanieves para recibir la que posiblemente sea la mayor tormenta de nieve que azota Nueva York desde 2016.
