nueva york
La ciudad de Nueva York inició este sábado los actos de conmemoración de los atentados del 11-S con una solemne ceremonia en el lugar en el que estaban las Torres Gemelas, a la que acudieron algunos de los familiares de las cerca de 3.000 víctimas, así como el presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, y los exmandatarios Barack Obama y Bill Clinton.
En una soleada mañana, como la que se vivió aquel 11 de septiembre de 2001, la ceremonia comenzó con el desfile de representantes de los servicios de emergencia portando una bandera estadounidense, tras lo que el Young People's Chorus de Nueva York entonó el himno nacional.
Después de un momento de silencio a las 08.46 hora local (12.46 GMT), cuando el primer avión impactó una de las torres, Mike Low, padre de una de las azafatas que volaba en él, pronunció un corto discurso, que marcó el inicio de la lectura de los nombres de las víctimas.
