Indonesia Un nuevo temblor en la isla indonesia de Lombok provoca el derrumbe de varios edificios 

Las autoridades han elevado a 259 la cifra de fallecidos tras la catástrofe del pasado domingo en Indonesia. Se teme una crisis humanitaria, por la necesidad desesperada de agua potable, alimentos, medicinas y refugio.

Vista aérea de la mezquita de Jamiul Jamaah derrumbada donde los trabajadores de rescate y los soldados buscan víctimas del terremoto en Pemenang, norte de Lombok, Indonesia. / Reuters

Un terremoto de magnitud 6,2 ha vuelto a sacudir este jueves la isla indonesia de Lombok. Se trata del último de una serie de temblores en la isla turística tropical que han causado la muerte de más de 250 personas tras la catástrofe del pasado domingo. La gente ha salido corriendo a la calle en medio del pánico y que algunos edificios se han empezado a derrumbar.

El portavoz de la Agencia Nacional de Gestión de Desastres (BNPB), Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, informó además a través de Twitter de que se han registrado 1.033 personas hospitalizadas y situó el número de desplazados en 270.168.

Las autoridades dijeron que el epicentro del terremoto de este jueves se ha localizado en tierra y que no había riesgo de un tsunami. El Servicio Geológico de los Estados Unidos (USGS) calculó la magnitud del último terremoto en 5,9, con una profundidad de 10 km.

La cifra oficial de muertos de BNPB por el terremoto del domingo se mantuvo en 131 hasta este miércoles. Hoy, las autoridades indonesias elevaron a 259 el número de muertos por el terremoto de magnitud 6,9 que azotó el domingo la isla de Lombok. 

Se teme una crisis humanitaria en Lombok, donde miles de personas se han quedado sin hogar y con una necesidad desesperada de agua potable, alimentos, medicinas y refugio.

Miles de turistas han abandonado Lombok desde el domingo por temor a nuevos terremotos, algunos en vuelos extraordinarios fletados por aerolíneas y otros en ferries a la vecina isla de Bali.

