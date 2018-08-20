Un nuevo terremoto de magnitud 6,9 sacude la isla indonesia de Lombok

Un terremoto de magnitud 6,9 sacudió en la noche de este lunes la isla indonesia de Lombok, causando al menos 10 fallecidos y 24 heridos. Este mes murieron más de 400 personas a causa de otra sacudida de igual intensidad en la misma zona.
Este terremoto es una réplica de un primer seísmo de 6,3 grados que esta mañana, según indicó la agencia de gestión de desastres indonesia (BNPB) en un comunicado, provocó un muerto por un ataque cardíaco.
El Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS), que registra la actividad sísmica en todo el mundo, localizó el hipocentro a 20 kilómetros de profundidad y 4,5 kilómetros al sur de Belanting, una localidad en el noreste de la isla.
La Agencia de Meteorología, Climatología y Geofísica indonesia descartó la probabilidad de tsunami y elevó a 7 la magnitud del seísmo.
Veinte minutos después tuvo lugar un segundo terremoto de 5,9 grados en la escala Richter en la misma región, también de acuerdo a datos preliminares del USGS, así como sucesivas réplicas.
El portavoz de la agencia indonesia, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, indicó en las redes sociales que la sacudida pudo sentirse en la vecina isla de Bali, situada al oeste de Lombok, donde cientos de turistas extranjeros salieron al exterior de los edificios.
Se trata del cuarto terremoto de magnitud superior a 6 en apenas tres semanas en la castigada zona, ubicada junto a la falla de las Flores.
Según el último balance oficial del terremoto de 6,9 grados, que golpeó la isla el 5 de agosto y al que sucedieron más de 500 réplicas, más de 417.000 personas tuvieron que ser desplazadas y 72.000 estructuras resultaron dañadas.
El pasado 29 de julio, 16 personas fallecieron y otras 355 resultaron heridas en otro temblor de magnitud 6,4 y posteriores réplicas en Lombok, dañando cerca de 1.500 edificios.
Indonesia se asienta sobre el llamado "Anillo de Fuego del Pacífico", un área de gran actividad sísmica y volcánica sacudida por unos 7.000 temblores al año, la mayoría moderados.
