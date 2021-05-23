Al menos ocho muertos y dos niños en estado crítico al descolgarse un teleférico en el norte de Italia

madrid
Al menos ocho personas han muerto y dos niños se encuentran en estado crítico al desplomarse un teleférico en las inmediaciones de la localidad italiana de Stresa, en el norte del país y cerca de la frontera con Suiza, según han confirmado fuentes de servicios de Emergencias a los medios italianos.
El teleférico cubría el recorrido desde el lago Maggiore hasta la montaña de Mottarone cuando, por causas todavía bajo investigación, el cable que lo sustentaba se partió a 300 metros de la estación de llegada, en la parte más alta del recorrido, donde llega a alcanzar los 1.400 metros de altura sobre el nivel del mar.
Según las fuentes de Il Messaggero había once personas a bordo del teleférico y los dos niños han sido trasladados a un centro de Turín. Se desconoce el estado del último ocupante.
Habrá ampliación
