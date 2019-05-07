Público
Odebrecht El expresidente peruano Ollanta Humala y su esposa, acusados de lavado de dinero por la Fiscalía

El fiscal también ha sido incluido como imputado el Partido Nacionalista, la formación de Humala, para el que se pedirá su disolución en el caso de lograr una sentencia condenatoria.

30/04/2018 - El expresidente peruano Ollanta Humala y su esposa, Nadine Heredi, en una imagen de archivo. / EFE

La Fiscalía acusó este martes al expresidente de Perú Ollanta Humala (2011-2016) y a su esposa Nadine Heredia de presunto lavado de activos por una supuesta aportación de la empresa brasileña Odebrecht para sus campañas electorales.

El fiscal Germán Juárez explicó que también ha sido incluido como imputado el Partido Nacionalista, la formación de Humala, para el que se pedirá su disolución en el caso de lograr una sentencia condenatoria "toda vez que ha sido instrumentalizado para efectos de lavar dinero", dijo.

Juárez acudió a la Sala Penal Nacional en Lima para formalizar la acusación contra Humala y Heredia, que consta de un voluminoso expediente de 1.500 folios. De acuerdo a las investigaciones, el exmandatario recibió tres millones de dólares de Odebrecht para su campaña del 2011, los cuales fueron recibidos, en parte, por su esposa y a través de remesas enviadas a sus entonces publicistas brasileños.


