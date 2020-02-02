Estás leyendo: La OMS confirma en Filipinas la primera muerte por coronavirus fuera de China

La OMS confirma en Filipinas la primera muerte por coronavirus fuera de China

Se trata de un hombre chino de 44 años de edad que ha muerto el sábado después de estar en aislamiento desde el pasado 25 de enero

Puerta del hospital San Lázaro en Manila.- EFE
Puerta del hospital San Lázaro en Manila.- EFE

MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) ha confirmado este domingo en Filipinas la primera muerte a causa del nuevo coronavirus fuera de China, que en el país asiático ha acabado con la vida de 304 personas y hay 14.380 afectadas.

Se trata de un hombre chino de 44 años de edad que ha muerto el sábado después de estar en aislamiento desde el pasado 25 de enero, según ha informado el ministro de Sanidad de Filipinas, Francisco Duque, y la organización a través de su cuenta de Twitter.

El hombre era compañero del primer caso conocido del nuevo coronavirus en Filipinas

El hombre era compañero del primer caso conocido del nuevo coronavirus en Filipinas, una mujer china de 38 años. Duque ha explicado que en este tiempo el hombre ha desarrollado una neumonía "severa".

"En los últimos días, el paciente estaba estable y mostraba síntomas de mejora, sin embargo, su situación se empeoró en las últimas 24 horas, lo que causó su fallecimiento", ha añadido el ministro, en declaraciones recogidas por DPA.

El fallecido se encontraba en el hospital de San Lázaro. Desde el propio hospital y desde el Ministerio de Sanidad han asegurado que se mantienen las medidas de control y prevención.

La pareja, ambos de Wuhan, ciudad china donde se sitúa el epicentro del brote, llegó a Filipinas desde Hong Kong el pasado 21 de enero y hasta el momento eran los únicos confirmados con este virus en el país.

