La Agencia de las Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados (ACNUR) hizo hoy un llamamiento a los gobiernos europeos para que permitan el desembarco y presten asistencia humanitaria a los 507 inmigrantes recientemente rescatados por los buques Open Arms y Ocean Viking, pero que siguen en alta mar.
"Muchos son supervivientes de terribles abusos en Libia y proceden de países origen de muchos refugiados. Necesitan asistencia humanitaria y algunos han expresado su intención de solicitar protección internacional", señaló la organización con sede en Ginebra en un comunicado.
El enviado especial de la agencia para el Mediterráneo Central, Vincent Cochetel, añadió que el desembarco es urgente ya que se prevé un empeoramiento del tiempo con tormentas en la zona donde se encuentran los migrantes.
"Abandonar en alta mar a gente que ha huido de la violencia de Libia con este tiempo significaría causarles aún más sufrimientos", destacó Cochetel.
De los 507 inmigrantes, 151 se encuentran a bordo del Open Arms, fletado por la ONG española homónima, y 356 en el Ocean Viking, patrocinado por Médicos sin Fronteras y SOS Mediterranéen.
"Se debe facilitar inmediatamente un puerto seguro y repartir la responsabilidad entre los diferentes Estados para acogerlos una vez hayan desembarcado", insistió el comunicado de ACNUR.
El organismo de Naciones Unidas recordó que recientemente los migrantes en la zona han sufrido dramas como el bombardeo a un centro de detención en las afueras de Trípoli (con medio centenar de muertos) o el fallecimiento de otros 150 en el peor naufragio ocurrido en el Mediterráneo central en lo que va de año.
El ministro del Interior de Italia y líder del partido ultraderechista Liga, Matteo Salvini, instó hoy a que el barco de Open Arms ponga rumbo a España y aseguró que está trabajando para evitar el desembarco de los inmigrantes en su país.
