Szájer fue pillado en diciembre en una orgía en el centro de Bruselas junto a unos 25 hombres. La policía encontró drogas en su mochila cuando fue registrado tras intentar huir de la fiesta.

EFE

József Szájer, el ex eurodiputado conservador húngaro que participó en una orgía homosexual en Bruselas vulnerando las restricciones por la covid-19, renunciará a su pasaporte diplomático, lo que permitirá a la Justicia belga presentar cargos contra él por posesión de drogas, informó la prensa húngara.

Szájer participó en diciembre en una orgía en el centro de Bruselas junto a unos 25 hombres y la policía encontró drogas en su mochila cuando fue registrado tras intentar huir de la fiesta.

Después del escándalo, el político dimitió como europarlamentario y posteriormente abandonó su partido, el Fidesz, del que fue uno de los fundadores junto al primer ministro, el ultranacionalista Viktor Orbán.

El ministerio de Exteriores ha informado que Szájer "devolverá su pasaporte diplomático", posiblemente en los próximos días, según informó este martes el diario digital Blikk.

Al perder la inmunidad diplomática, Szájer podrá ser procesado en Bélgica por posesión de drogas y la prensa húngara recuerda que podría ser condenado a entre 3 y 5 años de cárcel o multado con entre 8.000 y 800.000 euros.

Szájer, de 59 años, fue uno de los redactores de la Constitución húngara de 2011 que limitó los derechos de la población homosexual, al determinar que el matrimonio es la unión de un hombre y de una mujer.

Entró en la política húngara como uno de los fundadores del Fidesz en 1988 y dirigió el grupo parlamentario del partido durante años. Desde 2004 era eurodiputado, siempre en el seno del Partido Popular Europeo (PPE).

