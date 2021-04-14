Estás leyendo: La AIEA accede a la central nuclear iraní de Natanz tras el anuncio sobre enriquecimiento de uranio

El Gobierno iraní notificó a la agencia que, a partir de este miércoles, elevaría el grado de pureza del uranio que enriquece en la central hasta alcanzar el 60%.

Rafael Grossi se reúne con Abbas Araghchi, viceministro de Exteriores de Irán.
Rafael Grossi se reúne con Abbas Araghchi, viceministro de Exteriores de Irán. Dean Calma / Europa Press

Un grupo de inspectores de la Agencia Internacional de la Energía Atómica (AIEA) ha visitado este miércoles la planta nuclear de Natanz, un día después de que Irán anunciase que en estas mismas instalaciones va a empezar a enriquecer uranio al 60 por ciento, en una escalada más de sus desafíos.

Los inspectores desarrollan sobre el terreno tareas de "verificación y vigilancia" y han podido acceder "al centro de enriquecimiento de Natanz", según fuentes de la organización. En este sentido, las fuentes han apuntado que la AIEA seguirá analizando cualquier acontecimiento "relevante" que pueda surgir en torno al programa nuclear iraní, con el objetivo en última instancia de trasladarlo a la Junta de Gobernadores de la agencia.

El Gobierno iraní notificó a la AIEA el martes que, a partir de este miércoles, elevaría el grado de pureza del uranio que enriquece en la central de Natanz, hasta alcanzar el 60%. Este paso acercaría a Teherán al umbral del 90 por ciento necesario para fabricar armamento atómico.

El representante iraní ante la AIEA, Kazem Qaribabadi, ha explicado en Twitter que los nuevos trabajos en Natanz --donde se instalarán unas mil centrifugadoras adicionales-- se realizarán en dos fases, con vistas a "acumular producto la próxima semana".

