Pakistán EEUU cancela 300 millones de dólares en ayudas a Pakistán por su inacción ante grupos armados

"Debido a la falta de acciones decididas en apoyo a la Estrategia del Sur de Asia, los 300 millones de dólares restantes han sido reasignados", dijo el portavoz del Pentágono, el teniente coronel Kone Faulkner.

El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

El ejército de Estados Unidos ha cancelado 300 millones de dólares en ayuda a Pakistán argumentando que Islamabad no tomó medidas decisivas contra los grupos armados islamistas. La decisión supone un nuevo golpe a los lazos de unión entre ambos gobiernos.

La administración de Trump dice que Islamabad está otorgando refugio a los insurgentes que están librando una guerra de 17 años en el vecino Afganistán, una acusación que Pakistán niega. Pero los funcionarios de EEUU habían ofrecido la posibilidad de que Pakistán pudiera recuperar ese apoyo si cambiaba su comportamiento.

El secretario de Defensa de EEUU, Jim Mattis, en particular, tuvo la oportunidad de autorizar 300 millones en fondos del CSF durante este verano, si veía acciones concretas paquistaníes para perseguir a los insurgentes. Sin embargo, Mattis eligió no hacerlo, dijo un funcionario de los EEUU a Reuters.

Esta cifra se suma a los 500 millones de dólares destinados a Pakistán  que ya fueron reasignados este mismo año por el Congreso estadounidense.

Expertos en el conflicto afgano, la guerra más larga de Estados Unidos, argumentan que los refugios militantes en Pakistán han permitido a los insurgentes vinculados a los talibanes en Afganistán un lugar para planear ataques mortales y reagruparse después de ofensivas terrestres.

