Pakistán legaliza la castración química tras el aumento de casos de violación

Madrid
Según el Ministro de Información pakistaní Shibli Faraz, el Gabinete federal, con el primer Ministro Imran Khan al frente, ha aprobado este martes un proyecto de ley para la reforma del Código Penal que, además de cambiar la definición del delito de violación incluyendo las agresiones tránsfobas y grupales, permitirá la utilización de la castración química e incluso el ahorcamiento como penas aplicables en estos casos.
La Ministra de Derechos Humanos, Shireen Mazari, ha declarado en Twitter que el Gobierno está trabajando para que las nuevas ordenanzas estén operativas en el menor tiempo posible, incluyendo, además de la legalización de la castración química, "una definición amplia de violación, el establecimiento de un tribunal especial, una célula de crisis contra la violación, la protección de víctimas y testigos y la prohibición de la prueba de los dos dedos".
La reforma llega en un momento de crispación social tras la oleada de delitos sexuales cometidos en el país asiático. El pasado septiembre, una mujer fue violada en grupo frente a sus dos hijos. Y el pasado 13 de noviembre, se produjeron varias protestas en contra de otra violación grupal a una mujer y a su hija de cuatro años.
Con esta reforma, Pakistán se convierte en el séptimo país del mundo en legalizar esta práctica junto a Estados Unidos, Rusia, Moldavia, Polonia, Estonia y Corea del Sur.
