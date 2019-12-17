El expresidente de Pakistán Pervez Musharraf ha sido condenado en ausencia este martes a la pena de muerte por haber impuesto el 3 de noviembre de 2007 el estado de emergencia en todo el país, ha informado la cadena de televisión local Geo.
La pena capital la ha dictado un tribunal especial creado específicamente para juzgar el caso de alta traición contra el general retirado Pervez Musharraf por su declaración del estado de emergencia en 2007.
El tribunal especial, creado por orden del Tribunal Supremo, está integrado por el magistrado del Tribunal Superior de Peshawar Ahmad Seth, el magistrado del Tribunal Superior de Lahore Shahid Karim y el magistrado del Tribunal Superior de Sindh Nazar Akbar.
El Gobierno paquistaní ha intentado sin éxito que el tribunal especial juzgara como cooperadores en el caso de alta traición el exministro de Justicia Zahid Hamid, el expresidente del Supremo Abdul Hameed Dogar y el exprimer ministro Shaukat Aziz.
Antes de anunciar su fallo definitivo, el tribunal especial ha rechazado la solicitud del Gobierno y le ha emplazado a justificar el fondo de su reclamación. Salmand Naeem, alto cargo gubernamental, ha confirmado a Reuters que Musharraf ha sido condenado por alta traición y por subvertir la Constitución. "Pervez Musharraf ha sido declarado culpable por el artículo 6, por violación de la Constitución de Pakistán", ha señalado.
Este caso fue iniciado por decisión del anterior Gobierno, liderado por el partido Liga Musulmana de Pakistán-Nawaz (PML-N), que presentó una denuncia contra el general Musharraf por considerar que la declaración del estado de emergencia en noviembre de 2007 fue una medida anticonstitucional.
A comienzos de 2019, el jefe de los fiscales del caso, Mohamad Akram Sheij, presentó su renuncia por considerar que no podría continuar con el juicio por el inminente cambio de gobierno. Sheij había sido nombrado como jefe de los fiscales del caso en noviembre de 2013 por decisión del Gobierno, entonces liderado por la PML-N.
El exjefe del Ejército y expresidente de Pakistán fue imputado en el caso en marzo de 2014, después de que compareciera ante la corte y rechazara todos los cargos. En marzo de 2016, el exmandatario salió de Pakistán para recibir tratamiento médico en Emiratos Árabes Unidos, después de que así lo autorizara el Tribunal Supremo.
Meses después, el tribunal especial decidió confiscar los bienes y propiedades de Musharraf en Pakistán y ordenó la cancelación de su pasaporte y de su documento de identidad.
