El Gobierno colombiano ha reconocido a Palestina como un "Estado libre, independiente y soberano" y con ello se convirtió en el último país suramericano en hacerlo, informaron hoy fuentes diplomáticas.
"Esta decisión es profundamente agradecida por el pueblo palestino y su Gobierno, quienes siempre han visto a Colombia y a su pueblo como hermanos infatigables en la búsqueda de la paz", afirma la misión diplomática de Palestina en Bogotá en un comunicado.
Agrega que "la decisión del reconocimiento es el sinónimo de un profundo trabajo de acercamiento entre los Gobiernos colombiano y palestino, esfuerzo que hoy da sus frutos y que sin lugar a dudas será fortalecido en el futuro próximo para bien de ambos pueblos".
En marzo de 2011, Uruguay se había convertido en el noveno país suramericano en reconocer a Palestina como un Estado, por lo que en la subregión solo faltaba Colombia en hacerlo. La misión dijo además que la decisión del país cafetero "aportará significativamente para generar las condiciones necesarias en la búsqueda de la paz en Medio Oriente".
Según la excanciller colombiana María Ángela Holguín, quien ayer dejó el cargo al terminar el Gobierno de Juan Manuel Santos, el lunes pasado, en el último día de su administración le envió una nota al secretario general de la Naciones Unidas, António Guterres, y al ministro de relaciones exteriores palestino, Riad Malki, notificándoles la decisión.
"Nosotros éramos el único país, yo le diría de toda América Latina, pues Panamá no ha reconocido, pero del resto de América Latina absolutamente todos habían reconocido, y en el mundo vamos a ser el número 138 o 139. Eso se hizo el lunes", afirmó en una entrevista con el programa Pregunta Yamid, que será divulgada esta noche.
