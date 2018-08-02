El Gobierno de Israel ha prohibido desde este jueves la entrada de gas y gasolina a la Franja de Gaza hasta nuevo aviso, como respuesta a la utilización de globos y cometas incendiarios y a las "continuas fricciones" que se viven en la frontera común, escenario de tensiones desde finales de marzo.
La orden fue anunciada a última hora del miércoles por el Gobierno de Benjamin Netanyahu. "El ministro de Defensa, Avigdor Lieberman, ha ordenado que no pueda entrar gas y gasolina en Gaza a través del paso de Kerem Shalom a partir de este jueves", reza la nota del Ministerio, según The Jerusalem Post.
"La decisión se ha tomado en vistas del continuado terror de los globos y cometas incendiarios, y la fricción a lo largo de la valla fronteriza", asegura el comunicado comunicado.
Lieberman también adoptó una medida similar en julio, aunque dio marcha atrás después de que cayesen los incidentes violentos. La falta de combustible ha dejado al territorio costero con apenas cuatro horas de electricidad al día, con las consecuencias que ello conlleva no solo para el día a día de los hogares sino también para el funcionamiento de servicios básicos como la sanidad.
El primer ministro, Benjamin Netanyahu, ha decidido cancelar la visita oficial que tenía previsto realizar la próxima semana a Colombia, según un portavoz que también ha atribuido esta decisión a la escalada de tensiones en la Franja de Gaza. Netanyahu tenía previsto visitar Colombia entre el 6 y el 9 de agosto.
En la última semana, Kerem Shalom solo ha operado para permitir el paso de ayuda humanitaria, incluido comida y medicinas, e impedido el acceso de productos no esenciales.
Lieberman explicó que la reapertura total del cruce dependerá de la situación de calma en la región.
