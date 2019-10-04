Un palestino murió y dieciocho resultaron heridos por balas del Ejército israelí durante las protestas semanales que se registran desde hace más de año y medio en Gaza junto a la frontera con Israel, informaron fuentes médicas del enclave.
El portavoz del Ministerio de Sanidad de Gaza, Ashraf al Quedra, añadió que el fallecido, de 28 años, recibió un disparo en Yabalia, al norte de la ciudad de Gaza, y que los enfrentamientos estallaron cuando los palestinos se aproximaron a la línea divisoria.
Los manifestantes quemaron ruedas y arrojaron granadas contra los soldados, apostados al otro lado de la frontera que responden con medios antidisturbios.
Cientos de palestinos participaron este viernes en las protestas que se convocan en diferentes puntos de la línea divisoria desde marzo de 2018 para pedir el fin del bloqueo de más de una década y reclamar el derecho al retorno de los refugiados palestinos.
Desde entonces ha aumentado la inestabilidad en la frontera, incluido los intentos de infiltraciones, además de nueve escaladas de violencia por el lanzamiento de cohetes desde Gaza y los bombardeos de represalia de la aviación israelí, contenidas por frágiles treguas.
Egipto, Catar y Naciones Unidas median entre Israel y el movimiento islamista, Hamás, que controla el enclave costero, para contener el aumento intermitente de la violencia.
Desde el comienzo de las conocidas como Marchas del Retorno, han muerto 313 palestinos y más de 19.000 han resultado heridos de bala, según fuentes oficiales palestinas.
