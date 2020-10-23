Estás leyendo: La Justicia alemana tumba una ley regional de paridad en las listas electorales

La sentencia es una victoria de los dos partidos querellantes, el ultraderechista Alternativa para Alemania (AfD) y el neonazi Partido Nacionaldemocrático Alemán (NPD), que rechazaban aplicar este requisito de cara a los próximos comicios.

Tribunal de Justicia de Múnich. / Pixabay
madrid

efe

El Tribunal Constitucional del Land alemán de Brandeburgo declaró ilegal este viernes la ley de esta región que obliga a los partidos a presentar listas electorales con igual número de hombres y mujeres, dando la razón a dos formaciones de extrema derecha. 

Los dos partidos alegaban que la ley atentaba contra la libertad de elección y la libertad organizativa de los partidos. Se trata del segundo tribunal constitucional de un "Land" alemán que tumba una ley de este tipo, tras la decisión del de Turingia el pasado julio. Ambos son estados del este y con una notable presencia parlamentaria de la ultraderecha.

En Alemania existen en cada "Land" tribunales constitucionales y hay además, para cuestiones que afectan a todo el país, el Tribunal Federal Constitucional, garante de la distribución competencial y del equilibrio federal entre la federación y los "länder".

Un tercio de los representantes políticos

Las mujeres suponen actualmente un tercio de los representantes políticos en el parlamento regional de Brandeburgo, una tasa similar a la del Bundestag (cámara baja alemana). En la legislatura previa, antes de la irrupción de AfD, la tasa era del 37%.

El controvertido debate en torno a las cuotas para las mujeres en la política y la economía lleva años sobre la mesa en Alemania, aunque sin lograrse avances.

Los principales partidos de la izquierda, del socialdemócrata a La Izquierda pasando por los verdes, a favor de imponerlas por ley para avanzar hacia la igualdad, frente a los recelos del bloque conservador y la oposición frontal de los liberales y la extrema derecha.

