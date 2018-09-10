Público
París Siete heridos, varios graves, por un ataque con cuchillo en París

El ataque se produjo con un cuchillo y una barra de hierro por un hombre que fue detenido y se encuentra inconsciente.

Siete personas resultaron heridas en un ataque con cuchillo en el centro de París/Reuters

Siete personas resultaron heridas este domingo en París, varias de ellas de gravedad, con un cuchillo y una barra de hierro por un hombre que fue detenido y se encuentra inconsciente, informó el canal de televisión francés BMF, que agrega que por ahora no se trata de un ataque terrorista.

El suceso ocurrió en el decimonoveno distrito de París hacia las 22.45 hora local (20.45 GMT) frente al cine MK2 quai de Loire, a lo largo del canal Ourcq.

Según una evaluación inicial, uno de los heridos recibió un golpe en la cabeza y fue trasladado al Hospital Lariboisière, en el distrito 10 de la capital, mientras que otros dos fueron transferidos a dos hospitales en la región de París.

Dos de los heridos son turistas británicos que estaban en la Rue Henri Nogueres, a los que el sospechoso apuñaló con el cuchillo, según el canal francés.

El sospechoso fue arrestado por un equipo de la Brigada del Crimen. 

