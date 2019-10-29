Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Reino Unido El Parlamento británico aprueba convocar elecciones anticipadas el 12 de diciembre

Por 438 votos a favor frente a 20, la Cámara de los Comunes da el visto bueno a la ley que permite a Boris Johnson adelantar los comicios.

Publicidad
Media: 3
Votos: 1
El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, durante su intervención en el Parlamento británico. - EFE

El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, durante su intervención en el Parlamento británico. - EFE

El Parlamento británico ha aprobado adelantar las elecciones al 12 de diciembre.  La Cámara de los Comunes ha aprobado este martes una ley que permite al primer ministro, el conservador Boris Johnson, convocar los comicios. 

Por 438 votos a favor frente a 20, superó su último trámite en la Cámara baja la legislación propuesta por el Gobierno, que contaba con el visto bueno de los principales partidos de la oposición.

Se espera que el texto reciba asimismo el respaldo de la Cámara de los Lores antes del próximo 6 de noviembre, cuando el Parlamento debe quedar disuelto para cumplir con los plazos legales que rigen la convocatoria de las comicios en el Reino Unido.

El premier ha conseguido así las elecciones anticipadas que buscaba desde hacía meses, especialmente después de que el Parlamento rechazara llevar a cabo una tramitación exprés del nuevo acuerdo del brexit negociado por Johnson y la Unión Europea.

La convocatoria electoral ha sido posible, principalmente, gracias al apoyo del Partido Laborista, cuyo líder, Jeremy Corbyn. "Estas elecciones son una oportunidad única para toda una generación de transformar nuestro país", ha declarado Corbyn, anunciando que el Partido Laborista lanzará "la campaña más ambiciosa y radical para conseguir un cambio real" en Reino Unido.

Johnson, por su parte, ha sido recibido entre aplausos por los suyos a su llegada al Comité 1922, órganos de gobierno del Partido Conservador en el Parlamento. Van a ser unas "elecciones duras", ha dicho el jefe de Gobierno a BBC.

La expectativa de Johnson es que, con un nuevo Parlamento de mayoría conservadora, logrará la aprobación del nuevo acuerdo del brexit y el divorcio se consumará el 31 de enero sin más dilaciones. "Es hora de unir al país y conseguir el brexit", ha dicho a los diputados tories en el Comité 1922, según Reuters.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas