El italiano David-María Sassoli ha resultado hoy elegido presidente del Parlamento Europeo (PE) para los próximos dos años y medio, tras una votación en la que obtuvo el respaldo de 345 eurodiputados del total de 667 que emitieron un voto válido.
Natural de Florencia, periodista de profesión y miembro del Partido Demócrata italiano, Sassoli logró el cargo de mayor responsabilidad de la Eurocámara en su tercera legislatura como eurodiputado y después de ser vicepresidente de la institución entre 2014 y 2019.
(Habrá ampliación)
