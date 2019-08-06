La Cámara Baja del Parlamento indio ratificó este martes por 367 votos a favor y 67 en contra la orden presidencial que retira el estatus especial de Cachemira, un movimiento político sobre este territorio sin precedente en 70 años.
El proyecto presentado en la Cámara como la Ley de Reorganización de Jammu y Cachemira divide el estado en dos "territorios de la unión" bajo la tutela del gobierno federal y revoca el estatus especial que daba autonomía al territorio en disputa.
La ley impulsada por el Gobierno que implica una enmienda del artículo 370 de la Constitución india, fue aprobado este lunes por la Cámara Alta (Rajya Sabha) india con 125 votos a favor y 61 en contra. "El artículo 370 había permitido que las personas dudaran que Cachemira es parte de la India", dijo este martes en el pleno el ministro indio de Interior, Amit Shah. "Ahora desaparecerá para siempre", añadió Shah.
La India y Pakistán se disputan Cachemira desde la partición del subcontinente en 1947
Pese al amplio respaldo al proyecto, la ley afronta un largo debate en el que también estuvo presente el primer ministro indio, Narendra Modi. El proyecto que cruzó las dos cámaras en menos de 48 horas fue anunciado el lunes por la mañana como una orden presidencial del jefe de Estado indio, Ram Nath Kovind, que invocó la aplicación "inmediata" de las enmiendas sobre artículo 370 de la Constitución, propios de un "territorio de la unión" encabezado por un gobernador y no un estado con amplias competencias como hasta entonces.
La posibilidad de que el Gobierno del partido nacionalista hindú BJP diera este paso se barajaba desde el viernes, cuando de manera inesperada y sin precedentes las autoridades indias cancelaron en Cachemira una importante peregrinación hindú a una cueva en el Himalaya y pidieron la evacuación de todos los turistas.
La India y Pakistán se disputan Cachemira desde la partición del subcontinente en 1947, una región que además es escenario desde los años 90 de un movimiento insurgente de tintes separatistas.
