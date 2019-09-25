Público
Parlamento Johnson El Parlamento británico reactiva las sesiones tras el dictamen del Supremo

Se reanuda la actividad en el Parlamento después de que los jueces declararan ilegal, por unanimidad, la decisión de Boris Johnson de suspender las cámaras. 

09/09/2019.- El primer ministro británico Boris Johnson habla en el Parlamento. EFE

 El primer ministro británico Boris Johnson habla en el Parlamento. EFE

El Parlamento británico reanudó este miércoles su actividad después del dictamen emitido el martes por el Tribunal Supremo, que consideró "ilegal" y "nula" la suspensión decretada en agosto por el primer ministro, Boris Johnson.

El presidente de la Cámara Baja, John Bercow, señaló que, para reflejar el fallo judicial, en el boletín parlamentario constará que las sesiones fueron "aplazadas" desde el 10 septiembre hasta este miércoles y no suspendidas.

Al inicio de la sesión de este miércoles compareció ante los diputados el abogado del Estado, Geoffrey Cox, quien defendió que el Gobierno conservador actuó "de buena fe" al decretar la suspensión de las cámaras en vísperas del "brexit", previsto para el 31 de octubre.

