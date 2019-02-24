Partidarios de Guaidó irrumpen en una concentración a favor de Maduro en Madrid

Partidarios del presidente encargado de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, han irrumpido este domingo por la tarde en una concentración en la Puerta del Sol convocada por Red Roja y el Partido Comunista de los Pueblos de España (PCPE) a favor de Nicolás Maduro.

La convocatoria tenía como lema 'Ante el inminente ataque militar a Venezuela. Manos Imperialistas fuera de Venezuela. Gobierno Español cómplice del crimen'.

Ambos grupos han mantenido un enfrentamiento dialéctico, que ha provocado la intervención de la policía para evitar el acercamiento físico entre los defensores del presidente Nicolás Maduro y los de Guaidó.

Los manifestantes, con banderas del PCPE y de Venezuela, portaban también pancartas con los lemas 'Fuera las manos imperialistas de Venezuela. No pasarán' y 'Con Venezuela, con Maduro, no al golpe de Estado. No al imperialismo'.

Además, coreaban consignas como "Maduro, Maduro, al yanki dale duro" o "Vosotros fascistas sois los terroristas".