El Partido Laborista británico plantea la desaparición de las escuelas privadas

El Partido Laborista de Reino Unido ha pactado que entre sus objetivos a nivel educativo figure la abolición de las escuelas privadas, asumiendo el compromiso del ala más izquierdista del partido y que aspira a desmantelar de esta forma "el privilegio de unos pocos".
La principal formación opositora británica ha aprobado en su congreso de Brighton (Inglaterra) el compromiso para que el sector público asuma la educación que ahora está en manos de empresas privadas, ha anunciado este lunes el jefe de finanzas del partido, John McDonnell.
Alrededor de un 7% de los alumnos estudian en centros privados, pero quienes critican este sistema sostienen que esta minoría es la que termina dominando la esfera política y empresarial. El actual primer ministro, Boris Johnson, acudió a la elitista escuela de Eton, la misma a la que acudió el exjefe de Gobierno David Cameron.
"Lo que estamos diciendo es: 'vamos a tener una educación al servicio de todos, vamos a terminar con los grotescos niveles de desigualdad dentro de nuestro sistema educativo", ha explicado McDonnell en declaraciones a la cadena Sky News."
