El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha anunciado este martes que el secretario de Defensa en funciones, Patrick Shanahan, ha dimitido. Horas antes de este anuncio, USA Today ha informado de que el FBI está investigando a Shanahan por un supuesto episodio de violencia machista que se remonta a 2010.
"Nunca le puse una mano encima a mi entonces mujer", ha asegurado al medio estadounidense.
"Patrick Shanahan, que ha hecho un trabajo maravilloso, ha decidido no seguir adelante con el proceso de confirmación (ante el Congreso) para poder dedicar más tiempo a su familia", ha excusado Trump en Twitter, dando las gracias al secretario saliente por su "espectacular servicio".
También ha hecho uso de la red social para anunciar que el secretario del Ejército estadounidense, Mark Esper, será el nuevo secretario de Defensa, si bien deberá someterse igualmente a un proceso de confirmación en el Congreso. "Conozco a Mark y no tengo dudas de que hará un fantástico trabajo", ha afirmado.
Shanahan, que hasta entonces era el número dos del Pentágono, ascendió a la primera posición el pasado 1 de enero en sustitución de Jim Mattis, quien abandonó el cargo tan sólo un día después de que Trump anunciara la retirada de las tropas estadounidenses de Siria. El mangnate neoyorquino reveló después que le despidió.
