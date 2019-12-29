El Tribunal Penal de Arabia Saudí condenado a muerte este domingo a un hombre acusado de atacar a artistas de una compañía española de teatro cuando actuaban en Riad el pasado noviembre, informó la televisión oficial Al Ijbariya.
La corte ha sentenciado a otra persona a doce años y medio de cárcel por ayudar al acusado a cometer el crimen, agregó la cadena.
El 19 de diciembre dio comienzo el juicio contra el condenado hoy a muerte, cuya identidad no ha sido desvelada, por actos terroristas e intento de impedir la organización y celebración de actividades de ocio en este país ultraconservador.
El hombre, que según Al Ijbariya es de nacionalidad yemení, atacó con un cuchillo a los actores mientras estaban en el escenario e hirió a tres de ellos.
Según la televisión, el ataque fue llevado a cabo por orden de Al Qaeda en la Península Arábiga, una de las filiales más peligrosas de la red terrorista que tiene su base en Yemen y ha perpetrado atentados más allá de las fronteras de este país.
El periódico saudí Okaz detalló entonces que el autor de los hechos era un inmigrante "ilegal de nacionalidad yemení", que contó con la ayuda de un cómplice de la misma nacionalidad que residía legalmente en el país.
El ataque se produjo en el parque Rey Abdulá, donde actuó la compañía, española según confirmó posteriormente el Gobierno de este país, durante un festival cultural organizado por las autoridades saudíes.
Arabia Saudí ha sido escenario de ataques con drones desde Yemen, país donde interviene al frente de una alianza militar en favor del Gobierno de Abdo Rabu Mansur Hadi, pero es poco común que sea objetivo de atentados terroristas por parte de organizaciones internacionales.
En el reino sí se producen ataques terroristas de forma esporádica y con alcance limitado, casi siempre contra las fuerzas de seguridad.
El resurgimiento del ocio y la cultura en Arabia Saudí tiene lugar después de décadas de prohibiciones por las rígidas normas islámicas, que llevaron al veto de las salas de cine y de música, entre otros puntos.
