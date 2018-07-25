El estado de Nebraska ha comunicado su primera ejecución en 21 años. El preso, quien ha renunciado a presentar recurso y a solicitar el indulto tras 38 años en el corredor de la muerte, será ejecutado el próximo 14 de agosto.
Tal y como se detalla en un comunicado de Amnistía Internacional, en el que hace un llamamiento a la paralización de la ejecución, el 3 de abril de 2018 el fiscal general de Nebraska pidió a la Corte Suprema del estado que emitiera, cuanto antes, una orden de ejecución contra uno de los presos del país que había renunciado a recurrir, explicando que una de las cuatro drogas inyectables letales caducaba a finales de agosto.
De esta manera, el director del Departamento de Servicios Penitenciarios de Nebraska comunicó su disposición para llevar a cabo la ejecución, añadiendo que disponían de los medicamentos necesarios para la misma. De esta manera, la Corte Suprema de Nebraska fijó el cumplimiento de la orden para el próximo 14 de agosto, fecha muy cercana a la caducidad de los medicamentos.
Ahora Amnistía Internacional pide la movilización de la ciudadanía, con el objetivo de conseguir la no ejecución del preso, a través del envió de llamamientos al Gobernador de Nebraska, al Fiscal General o al Secretario de Estado.
Pena de muerte en Nebraska
El Senado de Nebraska aprobó en 2015 una ley que aboliera la pena de muerte, pero esta quedo suspendida después de someterse a votación. La última ejecución en Nebraska se llevó a cabo el 2 de diciembre de 1997.
A día de hoy,142 países son abolicionistas en la ley o la práctica. La Asamblea General de las Naciones Unidas se suma a esta idea tras adoptar seis resoluciones en las que pide un aplazamiento de las ejecuciones, con el objetivo de abolir definitivamente la pena de muerte.
