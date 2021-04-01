El Pentágono anuncia que levantará las restricciones en el Ejército para las personas trans impuestas por Trump

madrid
El portavoz del Departamento de Defensa de Estados Unidos, John Kirby, ha avanzado este miércoles que se revertirán algunas de las políticas impuestas por la anterior Administración de Donald Trump.
Kirby ha señalado que el secretario de Defensa, Lloyd Austin, "cree firmemente que la fuerza prospera cuando está compuesta por diversos estadounidenses que pueden cumplir con los altos estándares del servicio militar", así como "una fuerza inclusiva que fortalezca la seguridad nacional".
Las nuevas medidas entrarán en vigor en 30 días, ha explicado Kirby, y no solo con ellas se permitirá la entrada de estas personas en el Ejército, sino que además podrán contar con el acceso a la atención y a los tratamientos médicos que consideren oportunos.
Este anuncio aperturista contrasta con la beligerancia mostrada por el expresidente Trump, quien en 2017 escribió en Twitter que las "personas transgénero de ninguna manera servirían en el Ejército de Estados Unidos", ya que además acarrearían "enormes costos médicos y trastornos".
Con su entrada en la Casa Blanca, el presidente, Joe Biden, firmó una orden ejecutiva en la que instaba a los mandos militares revisar todas estas restricciones anteriores, puesto que lo esencial, subrayó, era "permitir que todos los estadounidenses cualificados puedan servir a su país".
