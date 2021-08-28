Estás leyendo: El Pentágono asegura que el dron de EEUU mató a dos miembros de "alto perfil" del Estado Islámico

Público
Público

Crisis en Afganistán El Pentágono asegura que el dron de EEUU mató a dos miembros de "alto perfil" del Estado Islámico

El ataque ha sido la respuesta por el atentado del jueves cerca del aeropuerto de Kabul, que causó casi 200 muertos, entre ellos 13 soldados estadounidenses.

Un soldado de EEUU atiende a civiles afganos en el plan de evacuación en el aeropuerto de Kabul.
Un soldado de EEUU atiende a civiles afganos en el plan de evacuación en el aeropuerto de Kabul. Victor Mancilla / REUTERS

Washington

Actualizado:

El Pentágono anunció este sábado que el dron que lanzó en las últimas horas sobre Afganistán acabó con la vida de dos supuestos miembros del Estado Islámico (EI) "de alto perfil" e hirió a otro, informó el subdirector de Logística del Estado Mayor de EE.UU., el general Hank Taylor, en una rueda de prensa.

Hasta ahora, el Pentágono había informado solo de la muerte de un supuesto miembro del EI en el ataque lanzado en represalia por el atentado del jueves en el aeropuerto de Kabul, que fue reivindicado por ese mismo grupo terrorista y que dejó decenas de muertos, incluidos 13 soldados estadounidenses.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas

selección público