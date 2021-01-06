Estás leyendo: La jueza británica deniega a Assange la libertad bajo fianza por motivos de salud

Persecución mundial contra Wikileaks La jueza británica  deniega a Assange la libertad bajo fianza por motivos de salud

Tras una breve audiencia en la Corte de Westminster, la magistrada Vanessa Baraitser decide que el creador de Wikileaks siga en la prisión de alta seguridad de Belmarsh pese al riesgo que corre allí dentro por la pandemia de covid.

01/05/2019. El fundador de WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, hace gestos en una camioneta de la prisión, mientras sale de Southwark Crown Court en Londres. - EFE
El fundador de WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, hace gestos en una camioneta de la prisión, mientras sale de Southwark Crown Court en Londres, en 2019. Neil Hall / EFE-ARCHIVO

La jueza británica Vanessa Baraitser ha denegado la puesta en libertad de Julian Assange bajo fianza y en arresto domiciliario, pese a haber rechazado hace dos días su extradición a EEUU por motivos de salud.

Assange deberá permanecer en la prisión de alta seguridad de Belmarsh, junto a Londres, en condiciones muy duras para su estado de salud.

