Varias personas apuñaladas en la ciudad británica de Birminghan

Una presunta testigo de los hechos ha declarado a BBC Radio Live que se trató de "un grupo de chicos contra otro", que se enfrentaron a puñetazos en una noche de juerga, y dijo que oyó "insultos racistas".

Escenario de los hechos en la localidad de Birmingham.- SKY
Londres

EFE

Varias personas han sido apuñaladas en la ciudad británica de Birmingham durante la pasada madrugada en un suceso que la Policía ha calificado este domingo como "incidente grave", mientras investiga lo ocurrido.

La policía de West Midlands, en el centro de Inglaterra, indicó que recibió una llamada telefónica para informarles de que se estaba produciendo un apuñalamiento sobre las 00.30 hora local del domingo, a lo que siguió una notificación de otros acuchillamientos en las inmediaciones.

"Estamos al tanto de que hay varias personas heridas, pero por el momento no estamos en condiciones de decir cuántas o qué gravedad revisten", dijo el cuerpo policial en un comunicado.

La Policía señaló que "todavía se está trabajando para establecer lo que sucedió, y podría llevar algún tiempo antes de que estemos en condiciones de confirmar algo", por lo que "no sería apropiado especular sobre las causas del incidente".

Una presunta testigo de los hechos, Cara, declaró a BBC Radio Live que se trató de "un grupo de chicos contra otro", que se enfrentaron a puñetazos en una noche de juerga, y dijo que oyó "insultos racistas".

