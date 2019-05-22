La firma de moda italiana Prada ha anunciado este miércoles su decisión de no emplear pieles de animales en sus diseños y demás productos a partir de la colección femenina para el verano de 2020, una decisión tomada tras varias reuniones con organizaciones animalistas.
"Como parte del Grupo Prada, Prada anuncia, en colaboración con la Fur Free Alliance (FFA), que no usará más pieles de animales en sus diseños y nuevos productos a partir de la colección femenina para la temporada primavera-verano de 2020", indicó la marca en Twitter.
La diseñadora Miuccia Prada apuesta por usar "materiales innovadores que permitan a la compañía explorar nuevos límites en el diseño creativo y satisfacer la demanda de productos éticos".
Esta nueva política se produce tras un "diálogo positivo" entre la firma y los miembros de la FFA, la organización italiana animalista LAV y la Humane Society de Estados Unidos.
As part of the #PradaGroup, #Prada has announced, in collaboration with the #FurFreeAlliance, that it will no longer use animal fur in its designs or new products, starting with #PradaSS20 Women’s collections. #PradaGroupFurFree #FurFreeRetailer #FutureofFashion #FurFree @lav_italia @humanesociety @FurFreeRetailer
La FFA, una coalición de medio centenar de organizaciones de más de 40 países por la abolición de las pieles en la industria textil, celebró esta medida y aseguró que el inventario que aún tiene la casa de moda se venderá hasta agotarlo.
Su presidente, Joh Vinding, recordó que Prada se une así a "un creciente" número de marcas que han decidido eliminar este práctica en sus diseños, "respondiendo al cambio de actitud de los consumidores hacia los animales".
Esa firma es solo la última de las grandes casas de lujo que se han decantado por evitar las pieles en sus diseños y apostar por la sostenibilidad, como Giorgio Armani, Versace, Burberry, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Stella McCartney o Vivienne Westwood.
El director de LAV, Simone Pavesi, consideró que la nueva política de Prada "es coherente con el nuevo concepto del lujo ético y cumple con las expectativas de los nuevos consumidores, mas cuidadosos a la hora de elegir productos sostenibles".
