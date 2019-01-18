El ayuntamiento de Bagcilar, un distrito del lado europeo de Estambul, ha desatado una controversia mediática en Turquía por ofrecer cursos de "modales" en los que, entre otros, se aconseja a las mujeres no comer helado en público.
La iniciativa ha causado un gran debate en redes sociales sobre la presión ejercida sobre las mujeres en el espacio público.
"Hablamos (en el curso) de cómo nuestras mujeres deben comportarse de manera correcta", comenta al diario Milliyet Arzu Arda, iniciadora de estas clases.
Arda critica lo que considera una falta de elegancia del comportamiento de las mujeres en las calles: "Ni siquiera saben entrar y salir del transporte público", se queja. Con respecto al comportamiento en el transporte público, también recomienda que las mujeres no lleven mochilas y que no deben sentarse.
El curso, de dos semanas de duración, identifica como "actitudes indecorosas" el que una ciudadana mastique chicle o hable por teléfono de cosas íntimas en público. También desaconseja usar demasiado maquillaje o publicar imágenes propias bebiendo en las redes sociales.
Además, en un intento de orientarlas sobre cómo relacionarse con hombres desconocidos, les recomienda que no les pregunten si están casados o si tienen hijos.
El islamista Partido de Justicia y Desarrollo (AKP) del presidente turco, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, que gobierna el país y también este ayuntamiento de Estambul (entre muchos otros municipios y regiones), defiende un rol tradicional de la mujer.
Para Erdogan, "una mujer es por encima de todo una madre" a la que "no se le puede dar independencia y libertad" porque ello, según afirmó en una ocasión, "destruiría el concepto de familia".
