La policía acude a la casa de Boris Johnson tras alertar los vecinos de una fuerte discusión con su pareja

La policía tuvo que acudir durante la madrugada de este sábado a la casa de Boris Johnson, uno de los principales candidatos para suceder en las primarias conservadoras a Theresa May, tras alertar los vecinos de una violenta discusión, según informa The Guardian.
La vivienda a la que acudieron las autoridades es la que comparte el exalcalde de Londres junto a su pareja, Carrie Symonds. Los vecinos, según relata el medio británico, denunciaron gritos, portazos y frases como "fuera de mi piso" o "quítate de encima".
Uno de los vecinos narró a The Guardian lo que llegó a escuchar de la trifulca: "Hubo un par de gritos muy fuertes que estoy seguro de que era Carrie. Ella estaba diciendo "sal de mi apartamento" y él estaba diciendo que no. Y luego hubo silencio tras los gritos. Mi compañero, que estaba en la cama medio dormido, había oído un fuerte golpe y la casa se estremeció", asegura el medio inglés.
Johnson se enfrentan a Jeremy Hunt para ser el nuevo líder del Partido Conservador y nuevo Primer Ministro de Reino Unido. Son los únicos supervivientes de los diez miembros del Partido Conservador que comenzaron la carrera hace once días.
