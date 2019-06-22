Público
La policía acude a la casa de Boris Johnson tras alertar los vecinos de una fuerte discusión con su pareja

El incidente complica la carrera del excalde de Londres hacia Downing Street, ya que se encuentra inmerso en la competencia por suplir a Theresa May al frente del Partido Conservador. 

El exministro de Asuntos Exteriores británico Boris Johnson./ REUTERS

La policía tuvo que acudir durante la madrugada de este sábado a la casa de Boris Johnson, uno de los principales candidatos para suceder en las primarias conservadoras a Theresa May, tras alertar los vecinos de una violenta discusión, según informa The Guardian

La vivienda a la que acudieron las autoridades es la que comparte el exalcalde de Londres junto a su pareja, Carrie Symonds. Los vecinos, según relata el medio británico, denunciaron gritos, portazos y frases como "fuera de mi piso" o "quítate de encima"

Uno de los vecinos narró a The Guardian lo que llegó a escuchar de la trifulca: "Hubo un par de gritos muy fuertes que estoy seguro de que era Carrie. Ella estaba diciendo "sal de mi apartamento" y él estaba diciendo que no. Y luego hubo silencio tras los gritos. Mi compañero, que estaba en la cama medio dormido, había oído un fuerte golpe y la casa se estremeció", asegura el medio inglés. 

Johnson se enfrentan a Jeremy Hunt para ser el nuevo líder del Partido Conservador y nuevo Primer Ministro de Reino Unido. Son los únicos supervivientes de los diez miembros del Partido Conservador que comenzaron la carrera hace once días.

