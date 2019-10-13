Público
La Policía belga detiene a cerca de 300 activistas de Extinction Rebellion

Los activistas del cambio climático se reunieron frente al Palacio Real en el centro de la ciudad, interrumpiendo el tráfico y con la intención de ocupar sus jardines.

Agentes de la Policía belga detienen a una activista medioambiental durante una protesta de 'Extinction Rebellion' en BruselasREUTERS / FRANCOIS LENOIR

La Policía de Bélgica ha detenido este sábado a alrededor de 300 activistas del grupo Extinction Rebellion en Bruselas, después de no lograr dispersarles con cañones de agua y gas pimienta.

Los activistas del cambio climático se reunieron frente al Palacio Real en el centro de la ciudad, interrumpiendo el tráfico. La Policía se ha negado a ofrecer el número preciso de detenciones, pero un fotógrafo de la agencia de noticias Reuters asegura que vio cómo se llevaban a entre 250 y 300 manifestantes.

John Hyland, un irlandés voluntario del movimiento que vive en Bruselas, ha afirmado que el grupo tenía pensado ocupar los jardines del palacio.

Extinction Rebellion se hizo conocido en abril cuando causó un caos en el tráfico londinense durante 11 días y miles de sus miembros se manifestaron de nuevo por la ciudad este sábado.

El grupo busca que los gobiernos lleven a cabo más medidas para reducir las emisiones de efecto invernadero y promueve la rebelión contra la estructura política, económica y social."

