atenas
La Policía griega ha abierto una investigación sobre la supuesta violación de una niña de tres años, tras encontrarla inconsciente y ensangrentada junto a un baño del nuevo campo de refugiados de la isla de Lesbos, según informaron hoy medios locales.
La televisión pública ERT informó este martes de que un médico forense llevará a cabo la investigación sobre este supuesto abuso sexual, después de que los médicos que examinaron a la niña concluyeran que sus heridas podrían ser resultado de una violación.
La menor, hija de una familia de solicitantes de asilo de Afganistán, fue encontrada tirada en el barro junto a un baño portátil, herida y ensangrentada, durante la madrugada del lunes al martes, y tras los exámenes preliminares fue trasladada al hospital de Mitilene, la principal ciudad de la isla.
Organizaciones no gubernamentales han denunciado la falta de seguridad y de condiciones dignas en el nuevo centro de refugiados erigido en Lesbos en respuesta a los incendios que destrozaron el afamado campo de Moria el pasado septiembre.
En este centro, construido en un tiempo récord en un antiguo campo de tiro junto al mar, más de 7.000 personas –de los cuales 2.400 son niños– viven en carpas sin calefacción y que sufren cortes de electricidad e inundaciones debido a la lluvia continuamente.
El Gobierno ha anunciado que el campamento provisional, con capacidad para alojar hasta 10.000 personas, será sustituido a finales del próximo verano por un nuevo centro de recepción cerrado.
