Un policía mata a dos miembros de su familia y luego se suicida a las afueras de Rotterdam

El autor deja a una cuarta persona herida de gravedad. La televisión pública holandesa que podría ser un "drama familiar". 

09/09/2019 . La policía asegura el área después de un tiroteo en la ciudad holandesa de Dordrecht. / REUTERS

Al menos tres personas han muerto y otra más está herida de gravedad por disparos en un incidente registrado este lunes en la localidad de Dordrecht, a las afueras de Rotterdam, Países Bajos.

"En el incidente de Dordrecht tres pesonas han muerto. Una persona está herida grave. Publicaremos más detalles en cuanto sea posible", ha informado la Policía de Róterdam a través de su cuenta en Twitter. Anteriormente, la misma fuente había informado de "varias víctimas mortales" por disparos en el Heimerstein de Dordrecht. "Estamos presentes con mucho personal e investigamos lo ocurrido", destacó la Policía.

“Tres personas murieron en el incidente del tiroteo en el Heimerstein, barrio de Dordrecht. Una persona resultó gravemente herida ", según informa el comunicado oficial de la policía en Twitter.

La televisión pública holandesa NOS ha recogido el incidente y asegura que se produjo dentro de una vivienda en lo que podría ser un "drama familiar". Entre los fallecidos habría dos menores y fuentes de la cadena aseguran que en el lugar vivía un policía. El alcalde de Dordrecht, Wouter Kolff, ha trasladado ya sus condolencias a los implicados y ha anunciado que visitará el lugar esta misma noche.

