Agentes del Instituto Nacional de Migración y la Policía Federal del estado mexicano de Chiapas han detenido este jueves a al menos 600 migrantes centroamericanos, que se negaban a pedir asilo o visado migratorio en el país.
Los migrantes, la mayoría de ellos de nacionalidad salvadoreña, han sido obligados a subirse en autobuses para ser trasladados a la Estación Migratoria Siglo XXI en el estado de Chiapa, según ha informado la cadena Telesur. "¡No somos delincuentes, somos seres humanos buscando un destino mejor!", han gritado los migrantes centroamericanos pertenecientes a la quinta caravana de migrantes que se dirige a EEUU.
Miles de integrantes de la caravana comenzaron a llegar en masa hace poco más de una semana a las ciudades fronterizas de Tijuana y Mexicali, pero ninguno sabe con certeza cuándo podrá presentarse ante las autoridades migratorias estadounidenses. El gobierno de Tijuana ha dicho que esto podría llevarles más de seis meses.
El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, ha anunciado que los militares apostados en la frontera podrían hacer uso de la fuerza letal en caso de que sientan una amenaza de seguridad contra EEUU. La última semana también fue reforzada de manera inusual la seguridad de varios de los puntos de entrada a EEUU.
