Política Una concejala ultraderechista se suicida en Holanda tras denunciar su violación

"Fui secuestrada, violada y torturada por un grupo de musulmanes porque querían cerrarme la boca en el Consejo de La Haya. Cuando todo pasó, no se lo dije a nadie", confesó en un vídeo Willie Dille. La policía afirma que nunca denunció el caso.

Willie Dillie en una captura de pantalla de su vídeo en Facebook en el que denunciaba que había sido violada.

Una concejala del Partido de la Libertad (PVV), la ultraderechista Willie Dille, se quitó la vida después de publicar un vídeo en internet denunciando que había sido víctima de "una violación" en marzo del año pasado, informó hoy su grupo político.

"Ya no podía soportar lo que le había sucedido y las reacciones que había recibido", dijo su colega del PVV, Karen Gerbrands, al confirmar el suicidio en Twitter.

En otro mensaje, el líder del PVV, Geert Wilders, aseguró estar "muy consternado" por la muerte de Dille, mientras que el primer ministro, Mark Rutte, deseó "fuerza al PVV con esta gran pérdida".

En un comunicado, la alcaldesa de La Haya, Pauline Krikke, confirmó que interrumpirá sus vacaciones para volver a la ciudad y consideró que "esta noticia es un gran shock para todos".

Dille, que ejerció como diputada del PVV entre 2010 y 2012, publicó el miércoles el vídeo en su página de Facebook en el que aseguraba que en marzo del año pasado, durante la época electoral, fue víctima de una violación.

"Fui secuestrada, violada y torturada por un grupo de musulmanes porque querían cerrarme la boca en el Consejo de La Haya. Cuando todo pasó, no se lo dije a nadie", agregó.

Un portavoz de la Policía confirmó que los agentes mantuvieron varios encuentros con Dille, de 53 años, para hablar sobre el presunto incidente y las amenazas que decía recibir, pero las autoridades nunca iniciaron una investigación porque la concejala "no quiso presentar una denuncia" ni ofrecer pruebas de lo ocurrido.

En el vídeo, Dille acusó a un exmiembro del PVV Arnoud van Doorn de estar detrás de la supuesta violación y las amenazas, a lo que él respondió en su cuenta en Twitter diciendo que está "sorprendido" por las acusaciones y aseguró estar "considerando presentar una denuncia por calumnias".

