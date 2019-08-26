Público
Política internacional Macron espera una reunión entre Rohani y Trump en las próximas semanas

Ese encuentro sería muy importante. Hemos creado las condiciones para que se produzca y para que haya un acuerdo", ha declarado  el presidente francés.

Emmanuel Macron y Donald J. Trump. EFE

El presidente iraní, Hasan Rohani. EFE

El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, aseguró este lunes que "se dan las condiciones" para que los presidentes de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, e Irán, Hasán Rohani, se reúnan, y cree que esa entrevista podría tener lugar próximamente.

"Espero que en las próximas semanas podamos conseguir que haya una entrevista entre Rohani y Trump, en la que yo mismo y nuestros socios también podríamos estar. Ese encuentro sería muy importante. Hemos creado las condiciones para que se produzca y para que haya un acuerdo", dijo Macron en una rueda de prensa conjunta con Trump.

