El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, aseguró este lunes que "se dan las condiciones" para que los presidentes de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, e Irán, Hasán Rohani, se reúnan, y cree que esa entrevista podría tener lugar próximamente.
"Espero que en las próximas semanas podamos conseguir que haya una entrevista entre Rohani y Trump, en la que yo mismo y nuestros socios también podríamos estar. Ese encuentro sería muy importante. Hemos creado las condiciones para que se produzca y para que haya un acuerdo", dijo Macron en una rueda de prensa conjunta con Trump.
