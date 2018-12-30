Público
El viceministro de Asuntos Exteriores ruso, Serguéi Riabkov, consideró "muy necesaria" la celebración en 2019 de una reunión entre ambos mandatarios

El presidente ruso,Vladimir Putin, abierto al diálogo con Trump. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin

El presidente ruso, Vladímir Putin, aseguró este domingo en una felicitación navideña a su homólogo de EEUU, Donald Trump, que Rusia está abierta al diálogo pese a los desencuentros de las últimas semanas.

"Putin subrayó que las relaciones ruso-estadounidenses son un importantísimo factor de estabilidad estratégica y seguridad internacional", señala la misiva publicada por el Kremlin.

Además, expresó que "Rusia está abierta al diálogo con EEUU" en un amplio abanico de asuntos de la agenda bilateral e internacional.

Trump canceló en el último momento la reunión con Putin, prevista para el pasado 1 de diciembre en Buenos Aires en el marco de la cumbre del G20, debido al incidente naval entre rusos y ucranianos en el mar Negro.

Mientras Ucrania y Occidente tacharon de "agresión" el apresamiento de tres barcos ucranianos por guardacostas rusos, Putin defendió el uso de la fuerza y calificó el incidente de "provocación" por parte de Kiev.

Recientemente, el viceministro de Asuntos Exteriores ruso, Serguéi Riabkov, consideró "muy necesaria" la celebración en 2019 de una reunión entre ambos mandatarios.

El ministro de Exteriores ruso, Serguéi Lavrov, acusó a la elite política estadounidense de torpedear los intentos de Trump de normalizar las relaciones con el Kremlin.

Debido a la falta de contactos, también queda en entredicho la posible visita de Putin a EEUU en la primera mitad del próximo año y la de Trump a este país.

La pasada semana en su rueda de prensa anual, Putin acusó a EEUU de aumentar el riesgo de una guerra nuclear al renunciar a los tratados de desarme, al tiempo que alabó la decisión de Trump de retirar las tropas estadounidenses de Siria, aunque puso en duda que ese repliegue se llegue a cumplir.

