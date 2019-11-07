Los precios mundiales de los alimentos subieron el octubre pasado por primera vez en cinco meses, impulsados por el azúcar y los principales cereales, informó este jueves la Organización de la ONU para la Alimentación y la Agricultura (FAO).
La agencia explicó en una nota que el índice de precios de los alimentos básicos alcanzó una media de 172,7 puntos, lo que supone aumentos del 1,7% respecto a septiembre y del 6% en comparación con octubre de 2018.
El azúcar se encareció el 5,8% mensual debido principalmente a la menor producción prevista en la India, el mayor productor, y en Tailandia, el mayor exportador, reduciéndose así los suministros mundiales para el próximo año.
Los cereales también experimentaron una fuerte subida en sus precios, del 4,2%, ante la disminución de las perspectivas de cosechas de trigo y maíz en varios de los principales países productores y la dinámica comercial, según la FAO.
Mientras, los precios de los aceites vegetales se incrementaron el 0,5% en octubre, hasta situarse en su nivel más alto en más de un año, entre otros motivos por la nueva normativa sobre el biodiésel en Indonesia, que favorece la cotización del aceite de palma, altamente demandado.
Además, la carne se vendió el 0,9% más cara, debido en parte a la mayor demanda de importación de carne de bovino y ovino, especialmente en China, mientras siguieron creciendo los precios del cerdo y bajaron los de las aves de corral.
El único índice que cayó en octubre a nivel mensual fue el de los precios de los lácteos, concretamente el 0,7%, por el abaratamiento del queso, añadió la organización.
