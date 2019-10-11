Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Premios Nobel 2019 El primer ministro de Etiopía, premio Nobel de la Paz 2019

El Comité Noruego ha premiado al primer ministro de Etiopía, Abiy Ahmed, por su acuerdo de reconciliación con la vecina Eritrea.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Isaías Afewerki y Abiy AhmedREUTERS / TIKSA NEGERI - Archivo

Isaías Afewerki y Abiy Ahmed- REUTERS / TIKSA NEGERI - Archivo

El Comité Noruego ha premiado con el Nobel de la Paz al primer ministro de Etiopía, Abiy Ahmed, por su acuerdo de reconciliación con la vecina Eritrea.

Abiy sucede en el palmarés al cirujano congoleño Denis Mukwege y la activista yazidí Nadia Murad, que lo recibieron 'ex aequo' en 2018.

Para este año se habían presentado un total de 301 candidaturas de personas y organizaciones, aunque la lista es secreta y el Comité Noruego no la hace pública hasta pasados 50 años.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas