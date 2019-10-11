El Comité Noruego ha premiado con el Nobel de la Paz al primer ministro de Etiopía, Abiy Ahmed, por su acuerdo de reconciliación con la vecina Eritrea.
Abiy sucede en el palmarés al cirujano congoleño Denis Mukwege y la activista yazidí Nadia Murad, que lo recibieron 'ex aequo' en 2018.
Para este año se habían presentado un total de 301 candidaturas de personas y organizaciones, aunque la lista es secreta y el Comité Noruego no la hace pública hasta pasados 50 años.
(Habrá ampliación)
