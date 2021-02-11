madridActualizado:
La existencia del Hospital Isabel Zendal ha llegado a oídos del prestigioso periódico francés Le Monde. En un reportaje, en el que habla del centro como "el símbolo de la polémica estrategia de lucha contra la pandemia en España", habla del hospital como un extraño híbrido que junta elementos de los hospitales de campaña con "el lujo" de poseer, por ejemplo, campanas extractoras que limpian el aire "14 veces por hora".
"Sin embargo, lo más llamativo es la alineación de las camas, sin la privacidad habitual de las habitaciones de un hospital, sin la soledad también, a menudo difícil de soportar para los enfermos, de Covid-19", cuenta el texto, que trata de moldear sus argumentos sopesando los pros y los contras del centro, recogiendo, por ejemplo, el testimonio de Ana Rodríguez, trabajadora del Zendal que destaca que "todo está digitalizado".
"Nuestro objetivo es aliviar al máximo los hospitales de los pacientes de Covid para que puedan retomar su actividad normal y que las personas con otras patologías ya no tengan el miedo de acudir a los centros sanitarios, como vemos ahora, con los riesgos que esto supone para ellos", comenta en el artículo Javier Marco, director médico del Zendal.
Tras recoger algunos de los puntos positivos del centro, subraya la existencia de varios aspectos controvertidos como "la falta de privacidad de los pacientes" o los contratos, sobre los que recoge que "1.300 sanitarios son voluntarios o tienen 'contratos Covid'".
Según recoge el Huffington Post, Le Monde cuenta que el Zendal fue presentado por la Comunidad de Madrid como "una hazaña" pero que para la oposición es simplemente "una costosa herramienta de propaganda política" que sirve "para ocultar las brechas abiertas por la debilidad de las restricciones impuestas desde junio de 2020 para controlar la epidemia".
