El precandidato demócrata Michael Bloomberg ha asegurado que quiere convertirse en presidente para poner fin a “la locura nacional” de la violencia armada en Estados Unidos. Bloomberg, uno de los hombres más ricos de EEUU, anunció que permitirá a las víctimas presentar demandas contra los fabricantes.
El multimillonario de los medios de comunicación, que participará en unas primarias con hasta 14 candidatos, dio a conocer un plan nacional de control de armas en un foro con sobrevivientes de violencia en Aurora, Colorado, donde doce personas murieron en un tiroteo masivo durante la exhibición de una película en 2012.
El plan obligaría además a los propietarios a inscribir las armas de asalto y exigiría permisos para todas las compras de armas. El control de armas ha sido un tema central para el exalcalde de Nueva York, de 77 años, que fundó Everytown for Gun Safety, una de las mayores organizaciones contra la violencia armada.
Bloomberg, quien está financiando su propia campaña presidencial, ha sido criticado por algunos rivales demócratas que dicen que está comprando la candidatura para enfrentar al presidente republicano Donald Trump en las elecciones de noviembre próximo.
