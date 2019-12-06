Público
Primarias demócratas Michael Bloomberg centra su campaña hacia la Casa Blanca en la lucha contra las armas 

El exalcalde de Nueva York asegura que permitirá a las víctimas denunciar a los fabricantes. 

El precandidato presidencial demócrata Michael Bloomberg habla sobre su política de armas durante una visita a Aurora, Colorado. 5 diciembre de 2019. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

El precandidato demócrata Michael Bloomberg ha asegurado que quiere convertirse en presidente para poner fin a “la locura nacional” de la violencia armada en Estados Unidos.  Bloomberg, uno de los hombres más ricos de EEUU, anunció que permitirá a las víctimas presentar demandas contra los fabricantes.

El multimillonario de los medios de comunicación, que participará en unas primarias con hasta 14 candidatos, dio a conocer un plan nacional de control de armas en un foro con sobrevivientes de violencia en Aurora, Colorado, donde doce personas murieron en un tiroteo masivo durante la exhibición de una película en 2012.

El plan obligaría además a los propietarios a inscribir las armas de asalto y exigiría permisos para todas las compras de armas. El control de armas ha sido un tema central para el exalcalde de Nueva York, de 77 años, que fundó Everytown for Gun Safety, una de las mayores organizaciones contra la violencia armada.

Bloomberg, quien está financiando su propia campaña presidencial, ha sido criticado por algunos rivales demócratas que dicen que está comprando la candidatura para enfrentar al presidente republicano Donald Trump en las elecciones de noviembre próximo. 

