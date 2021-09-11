Estás leyendo: El primer ministro de Haití y la oposición pactan un gobierno de unidad y una asamblea constituyente

Público
Público

Haití El primer ministro de Haití y la oposición pactan un gobierno de unidad y una asamblea constituyente

El nuevo Gobierno asumirá sus funciones en un plazo de ocho días y mantendrá el poder hasta la celebración de las elecciones.

Foto de archivo de Ariel Henry.
Foto de archivo de Ariel Henry. REUTERS

El primer ministro de Haití, Ariel Henry, firmó este sábado un acuerdo con los principales partidos de oposición para formar un Gobierno de unidad y una asamblea que redactará una nueva Constitución, antes de celebrar las elecciones.

El nuevo Gobierno asumirá sus funciones en un plazo de ocho días y mantendrá el poder hasta la celebración de las elecciones "a más tardar a finales de 2022, bajo el imperio de la nueva Constitución", según figura en el texto del acuerdo.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas

selección público