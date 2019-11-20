Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Príncipe de Inglaterra El príncipe Andrés abandona sus funciones públicas por el 'caso Epstein'

Su amistad con Epstein, que apareció ahorcado en su celda de Nueva York el pasado agosto, ha causado controversia después de que el príncipe haya admitido que se hospedó varias veces en residencias del empresario.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
09/11/2019 - El príncipe Andrés de Inglaterra y el primer ministro, Boris Johnson, en el Festival de la Royal British Legion of Remembrance en Londres. / REUTERS (Chris Jackson)

El príncipe Andrés de Inglaterra y el primer ministro, Boris Johnson, en el Festival de la Royal British Legion of Remembrance en Londres. / REUTERS (Chris Jackson)

El príncipe Andrés de Inglaterra, hijo de la reina Isabel II, anunció hoy que abandona "por ahora" sus "funciones públicas", tras verse involucrado en un escándalo por sus vínculos con el fallecido empresario Jeffrey Epstein, acusado de tráfico sexual de menores. 

El duque de York, de 59 años, admitió en un comunicado que sus circunstancias personales han supuesto un "importante trastorno" para la familia real británica. "Continúo lamentando inequívocamente mis erróneos vínculos con Jeffrey Epstein", indicó el príncipe, que asegura que ha recibido el beneplácito de la soberana británica, de 93 años, para alejarse de la vida pública. 

Su amistad con Epstein, que apareció ahorcado en su celda de Nueva York el pasado agosto, ha causado controversia después de que el príncipe haya admitido que se hospedó varias veces en residencias del empresario. 

Una mujer estadounidense, Virginia Giuffre, ha asegurado que fue forzada a mantener relaciones sexuales con el príncipe cuando tenía 17 años, algo que Andrés ha negado "categóricamente". 

"Su suicidio (de Epstein) ha dejado muchas preguntas sin responder, particularmente para sus víctimas. Compadezco profundamente a todos los que se han visto afectados y quieren que todo esto termine de alguna forma", afirma el príncipe en el comunicado. 

"Solo puedo esperar que, con el tiempo, sean capaces de reconstruir sus vidas. Por supuesto, estoy dispuesto a colaborar con cualquier autoridad judicial apropiada", recalcó.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

A statement by His Royal Highness The Duke of York KG.

Una publicación compartida de The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) el

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas